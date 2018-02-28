All-EMO Conference basketball teams revealed

2017-18 EMO All Conference Basketball Selections



(BOYS)



**Denotes Unanimous Selections



1st TEAM

**Grant Peters Mark Twain Senior

**Lathyn McMorris Van-Far Senior

Landon Hall Clopton Senior

Devon Holmes Wright City Senior

Garik Hill Elsberry Junior

Tanner Pezold North Callaway Senior

Josh Hodde Van-Far Senior

Corey Bell Bowling Green Senior

Aubrey Nelson Montgomery Co Senior

Chris Harrison Montgomery Co Senior



2nd TEAM

Bobby Jett Community Senior

Cordell Hollensteiner Community Senior

Corey Kroll Montgomery Co Senior

Kaleo Dade Bowling Green Junior

Trey Miller Van-Far Junior

Khobi Kellerman North Callaway Junior

Coy Danison North Callaway Senior

Devin Neff Mark Twain Senior

Derrick Taylor Elsberry Junior

Ben Burton Wellsville Junior 2017-18



Regular Season Champion: Van-Far

Coach Of the Year: Pat Connaway (Van-Far)





(GIRLS)



1st TEAM

**McKenzie Lathrom Mark Twain Sr.

**Natalie Thomas Community Soph.

**Kaitlyn Kuntz Clopton Jr.

KateLynn Charlton Bowling Green Sr.

Gabi Deters Bowling Green Jr.

Tess Weakley Elsberry Jr.

Alissa Curtis Community Sr.

Kenzie Ausfahl North Callaway Jr.

Anna Henke Montgomery County Jr.

Jayle Jennings Van-Far Jr.



2?nd? TEAM

Kayla Schmidt Montgomery County Sr.

Jordan Garner Van-Far Jr.

Jillian Lockard Clopton Jr.

Dalaney Bowers Community Soph.

Kyla Bertshinger North Callaway Sr.

Allie Schlueter North Callaway Sr.

Chelsea Hoyt Community Sr.

Allison Arens Wellsville Sr.

Caitlin Bilhartz Bowling Green Jr.

Allison Harmon Silex Sr.



Regular Season Champion: Community

Coach of the Year: Bob Curtis (Community)