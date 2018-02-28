All-EMO Conference basketball teams revealed

2017-18 EMO All Conference Basketball Selections
(BOYS)
**Denotes Unanimous Selections
1st TEAM
**Grant Peters Mark Twain Senior
**Lathyn McMorris Van-Far Senior
Landon Hall Clopton Senior
Devon Holmes Wright City Senior
Garik Hill Elsberry Junior
Tanner Pezold North Callaway Senior
Josh Hodde Van-Far Senior
Corey Bell Bowling Green Senior
Aubrey Nelson Montgomery Co Senior
Chris Harrison Montgomery Co Senior
2nd TEAM
Bobby Jett Community Senior
Cordell Hollensteiner Community Senior
Corey Kroll Montgomery Co Senior
Kaleo Dade Bowling Green Junior
Trey Miller Van-Far Junior
Khobi Kellerman North Callaway Junior
Coy Danison North Callaway Senior
Devin Neff Mark Twain Senior
Derrick Taylor Elsberry Junior
Ben Burton Wellsville Junior 2017-18
Regular Season Champion: Van-Far
Coach Of the Year: Pat Connaway (Van-Far)
(GIRLS)
1st TEAM
**McKenzie Lathrom Mark Twain Sr.
**Natalie Thomas Community Soph.
**Kaitlyn Kuntz Clopton Jr.
KateLynn Charlton Bowling Green Sr.
Gabi Deters Bowling Green Jr.
Tess Weakley Elsberry Jr.
Alissa Curtis Community Sr.
Kenzie Ausfahl North Callaway Jr.
Anna Henke Montgomery County Jr.
Jayle Jennings Van-Far Jr.
2?nd? TEAM
Kayla Schmidt Montgomery County Sr.
Jordan Garner Van-Far Jr.
Jillian Lockard Clopton Jr.
Dalaney Bowers Community Soph.
Kyla Bertshinger North Callaway Sr.
Allie Schlueter North Callaway Sr.
Chelsea Hoyt Community Sr.
Allison Arens Wellsville Sr.
Caitlin Bilhartz Bowling Green Jr.
Allison Harmon Silex Sr.
Regular Season Champion: Community
Coach of the Year: Bob Curtis (Community)
