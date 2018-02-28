Man accused of killing father with crossbow pleads guilty

A man accused of killing his father with a crossbow and leaving his body in a freezer at a Hannibal home entered a guilty plea Wednesday.

Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton stated Carl Goldberg pleaded guilty to the charge of murder in the 2nd degree.

Goldberg was scheduled for trial March 7 in Monroe County on a change of venue, according to Clayton. He stated Goldberg entered what is referred to as an open plea with sentencing scheduled for May 10. He stated the court ordered a Sentencing Assessment Report to assist the judge in determining the sentence.

“I’m asking the Judge for the maximum sentence allowed for Murder 2nd, which is a life sentence” said Clayton. “I intend to present evidence of how the murder was committed and what the defendant did to conceal his crime. The victim was estranged from all family members, neither the defendant nor the victim were from the area, and no one has expressed an interest in participating in the process. My recommendation for a trial verdict is for life and it is no less for this guilty plea."

Clayton stated Goldberg remains in custody pending his sentencing to the Department of Corrections on May 10.

