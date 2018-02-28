Culver-Stockton fires Schrader after seven seasons as men's basketball coach

CANTON, MO. (WGEM) -- Jack Schrader burst on the scene at Culver-Stockton and in just his second season as men's basketball coach guided the Wildcats to 26 wins and a spot in the NAIA national tournament in 2013.



He followed that with 24 more victories and another national tournament berth during the 2013-14 campaign.



But ever since Culver-Stockton has been trending in the wrong direction.



And it's cost Schrader his job.



Athletic director Pat Atwell dismissed Schrader on Wednesday morning.



"After careful evaluation, we felt like this was the right time to make a change in the leadership of our program moving forward," C-SC athletic director Pat Atwell said.



Schrader's last two seasons have been rough.



The Wildcats finished a combined 8-53, including a 1-29 record a year ago.



Overall, he was 89-126 in seven seasons on the hill.



Athletic officials say the search for a new head coach begins immediately.