Macomb Park District looking to expand

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

A popular park in Macomb could soon be expanding.

Officials with the Macomb Park District said they are moving forward with negotiations with a local farmer to buy property adjacent to Veterans Park. Director Rachel Lenz said it's an unexpected opportunity that they hope they can take advantage of to improve overall facilities.

"A lot of our facilities and our buildings are outdated," Lenz said. "One of the main purposes would be a new office building. Our current building is quite old and has a lot of infrastructure issues."

Lenz said the money to buy the land is in the budget, and they expect to know if they will purchase the land by the end of March.
 

