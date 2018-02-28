Students learn about distracted driving

Sophomores and juniors at Hannibal High School are learning how important keeping your eyes on the road while driving is.

Delaney Cooke, a junior, said she gets this lesson at home. "My mom will always give me the phone and say text this person this or call this person and tell them that." she said.

But not everyone gets that message and that's why troopers like Sgt. Eric Brown with the Missouri State Highway Patrol were at school today and students said the warning they heard today was loud and clear

"If you really need to check your phone, pull over to the side or somewhere safe and check it. You're also risking the lives, yourself and others on the road around you when you're doing that," said junior Jessica Stinson.

Sgt. Brown said distracted driving is one of the main causes of accidents today and oftentimes it's preventable.

"Anyone who drives on the roadways across our nation, all they have to do is look at the car next to them or look at the car at the stoplight and see cars driving by at night where the driver's face is lit up by their phone." stated Brown.

Brown said the real challenge is getting the students to implement his lessons when they get inside a car and get behind the wheel.

"It's a habit that forms now. if they don't start that habit now, that's something they will carry on to adulthood."

He hopes that even when these students turn 21 and they are allowed to use their phone while driving in Missouri. they'll choose not to. "We need to change the habit, and change the culture."

Cooke added, "You're worth a lot more than just a text or just to talk to somebody else in the car so I think we really need to pay attention to what's going on."