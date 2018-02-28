County promotes agriculture industry

New signs to be put up on roads leading into Marion County

Marion County has renewed their status as an Agrifriendly County.

With that status they will post signs for drivers to see when entering Marion County.

County Commissioner Lyndon Bode said being an Agrifriendly County is important because of how big agriculture is in Marion County.

"Farmers have brought everything together over the years here in America and we need them in the future too," he said. "So we're glad here in Marion County we are doing our part so we're going to keep trying to promote that."

The cost of the signs was covered by the group Missouri Farmer Care. The county will only be responsible for the costs to install them.