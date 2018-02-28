West Point to improve waste water treatment plant

Mayor Walker showing the details and improvements at the plant that need to be made.

Water needs to be meet Iowa DNR standards so they need to build more filters.

The city of West Point will make improvements to its waste water treatment plant next year. It's all part of a DNR mandate to get the city up to state standards for ammonia, nitrate, and E coli.

Mayor Paul Walker said the project costs $1.5-million and the city will build four filter bins next to the current plant to help provide better discharge out to the creek.

The project comes at a price for tax payers that will see an increase in $30 in their monthly bill.

"It's going to be a shocker to the community and unfortunately, it's not one of these deals that is going to go away because Iowa DNR is going to set new guidelines and I asked that question the other night," Mayor Walker said.

Walker says tax payers have been paying a slight increase already for the engineering department and this next increase will pay for the plant.

The project will begin in February 2019 and will be complete by December 2019.

The treatment plant is 20 years old and it is located on the east end of the city, behind the city maintenance buildings.