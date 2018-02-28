City of Keokuk sets goals for upcoming year - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

City of Keokuk sets goals for upcoming year

Posted:
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

The city of Keokuk is meeting Wednesday to set goals on future projects.

The meeting will set priorities for one year and five year goals.

The city is working on sidewalks and streets.

City administrator Aaron Burnett said he has applied for grants to put in sidewalks that go from 30th to 35th and Main. He said the city needs a lot of improvements in the streets but it needs to be smart with how it plans.

"Unfortunately, it's not something where you can just say, 'okay, tomorrow we are going to do this street,' Burnett said. "It's more along the lines of how to we fix all the structures underneath the street, what's the best plan for the street, and are there any improvements required by the sewer separation to be ripped up."

Burnett adds that this is an important meeting for the new council to get them familiar with the process.

He said they have achieved a lot of goals over the past few years.

