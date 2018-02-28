YMCA to run the Fort Madison city pool

Pool is empty during the off season and will get back to business in the summer.

The YMCA running the pool. The fitness center is located on 220 26th Street.

The YMCA in Fort Madison is running the city pool this summer.

The city approved the move at the last council meeting.

The city said it is trying to consolidate a few departments.

The Y will run the pool while the city focuses on parks.

Last year, the city said attendance numbers were down at the pool and officials at the YMCA are meeting and working on changes.

"Maybe longer hours, different party options, rental options, and things like that," Executive Director Ryan Wilson said. "We are hoping to make some changes, make it attractable and doing some things that way. We are working with the city on some of those projects."

The YMCA will run the pool for one year from May 1 to September 3.