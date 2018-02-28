Sectional Shot: Brown County taking advantage of every opportunity

MT. STERLING, IL. (WGEM) -- The Brown County faithful waited more than a decade to witness a boys basketball season as successful as this one.



Patience has paid off.



This year's group has leaped nearly every hurdle put in front of them.



It's been 11 years since the Hornets won a regional. Last week's title run in Triopia crossed one goal off the list, and Wednesday's victory over Illini Bluffs in Abingdon gives them a chance to win a sectional championship on Friday night.



All Brown County really wants is an opportunity and this postseason they have taken advantage of every one.



"Every game we know at least we've got a shot. That's all you can ever ask for," guard Darian Drake said.



"As long as we play hard, and we play our game, we'll be fine."



According to head coach Jared Hoots, "I know going in (to games) they're going to compete. Whatever is thrown at them they're going to fight, (and) they're going to make adjustments. They just want to win. They're going to do whatever it takes. If it's shooting the ball, if it's playing defense, (or) if it's going to be the passer that night, they're going to get it done."



The veteran cast of seniors, coupled with sophomore Nathan Hendricker, have formed a bond on the basketball court they feel is indestructible.



There's a level of trust teams have to feature to survive and advance in the postseason.



Guard Tanner Sussenbach says it's one of the key factors in Brown County finding itself in Class 1A's Sweet 16.



"We all believe in each other," Sussenbach said.



"We all know our roles and we know what each other can do. I think we fit pretty good together."



Hoots added: "They truly believe they can beat anybody on any night. I think you got to have that. You got to believe you're going to win before you even step on the floor and I think they have that (mentality). We've got off to some fast starts which also helps confidence wise on the offensive end. When shots are falling your defense looks better, because it's that much easier to play defense when you're scoring on the offensive end.



Brown County also showed how clutch they can be down the stretch. The Hornets connected on 16-of-19 free throws in the sectional semifinals to improve to 24-6 on the season.



The Hornets await the winner of tonight's Payson and Peoria Quest contest in Friday's championship.