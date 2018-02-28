John Wood providing free GED prep classes

There could be more development in the future on Quincy's east side.More >>
After more than a year of discussion, it's decision time for Quincy's long-term future plan.
The Central Adams Fire Protection District has new equipment they say will help response times.
Paying for your child's college education is expensive, and with multiple states looking into new regulations for student loan servicers, that price may get even higher.
A student at Clark County High School was removed from school Tuesday, after school administrators said the student threatened to bring a gun to school.
The Saddle Club in Lee County is coming back to Keokuk.
Drivers in Fort Madison are noticing detours on their evening commute.
Western Illinois University's president announced Tuesday the relocation of the Centennial Honors College.
Western Illinois University is fighting to keep students on campus and increase student enrollment. WIU's president announced several new initiatives Tuesday.
