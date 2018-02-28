John Wood providing free GED prep classes

If you are looking to boost your application for jobs by passing the GED, a local college is offering some help free of charge.

John Wood Community College is offering free GED prep classes at its Quincy, Pittsfield, and Mount Sterling locations.

The classes begin on March 12th. Adult Education Instructor Jamie Marner said on Wednesday that by taking the prep courses, students can better prepare themselves to take the GED, which can ultimately lead to better careers.

"Not only are you more prepared when you go, and you have that confidence that you can meet the requirements, but you're able to know that you've got the whole package together." Marner said.

If you are interested in signing up for the GED prep classes, call the adult education education office. That number is 217-641-4962.