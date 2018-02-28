School-based healthcare looking to provide immunizations - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

School-based healthcare looking to provide immunizations

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Around 1,400 students in Quincy Public Schools came to school this year without having their state mandated immunizations, according to officials, and that's a number the district is hoping to cut back on.

At Wednesday night's school board meeting, Board Vice President Mike Troup spoke about immunizations, and using the new school based healthcare to provide students with them.

He said the district has been talking with representatives from local healthcare providers, and the goal is to make sure this coming school year, students are properly immunized.

"That's another area that we're trying to focus." Troup said. "This school year our nurses throughout the school district are working with that. We've made arrangements like we have in several other years past, to get to other clinics."

While a specific location for the school based healthcare has yet to be determined, the goal is to begin in August of the coming school year.

