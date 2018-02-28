QPS sees truancy rate drop

Quincy Public Schools has seen a drop in the district's truancy rate.

Superintendent Roy Webb said on Wednesday that compared to last year, fewer students are skipping school.

Roughly 50 students are no longer considered chronic truants, which are students that have nine or more unexcused absences.

Webb said fighting truancy is a community effort.

"It's going to continue to be with the coalition for Quincy Children, with our school based healthcare, with awareness for the entire community so everyone knows that we still have a truancy issue but it is getting better." Webb said.

Webb added that while the drop is promising, the district would still like to improve those numbers even more.

The board also approved letting seniors leave six days early this year, purchasing a new pickup truck, and language changes to the K-5 transfer policy.