QPS sees truancy rate drop - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QPS sees truancy rate drop

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
The school board discussed the recent drop in truancy. The school board discussed the recent drop in truancy.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Public Schools has seen a drop in the district's truancy rate.

Superintendent Roy Webb said on Wednesday that compared to last year, fewer students are skipping school.

Roughly 50 students are no longer considered chronic truants, which are students that have nine or more unexcused absences.

Webb said fighting truancy is a community effort.

"It's going to continue to be with the coalition for Quincy Children, with our school based healthcare, with awareness for the entire community so everyone knows that we still have a truancy issue but it is getting better." Webb said.

Webb added that while the drop is promising, the district would still like to improve those numbers even more.

The board also approved letting seniors leave six days early this year, purchasing a new pickup truck, and language changes to the K-5 transfer policy.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.