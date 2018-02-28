Plans to turn local laundromat into "laundrobar"

Owner Sherry Hill says she needs the extra revenue generated from the liquor sales and gaming machines in order to keep operations running.

Inside the laundromat near 4th and Cedar in Quincy.

The city council has final say if liquor sales and gaming machines will be allowed at Hill's facility.

A local laundromat is hoping to offer more than just a washer and dryer.

The Scrub-A-Dub Laundromat near 4th and Cedar in Quincy is hoping to serve alcohol. Three gaming machines will also be available for customers.

"The laundry mat down here is very, very needed," said Hill. "There's a lot of apartments within walking distance where the tenants don't have a washer and drying. The customer that just walked out the door, she's walking home. We need to keep this open for this neighborhood."

If approved, Hill says she should have things up and running by later this year.