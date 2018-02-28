Illinois residents react to proposed gun legislation

Clive Courty, owner of Gun Fun Firearms in Quincy, thinks bad people will still find a way to get their hands on guns.

Representative Carol Ammons was one of many in the House chambers on Wednesday, speaking in favor of new gun legislation.

The bump-stock ban and higher age for assault-style gun sales still need Senate approval.

Significant gun control legislation is moving through the Illinois General Assembly.

"This isn't about the right to bear arms or the second amendment," said Representative Carol Ammons. "This is good legislation. This is good government legislation."

Ammons was one of many in the House chambers on Wednesday, speaking in favor of new gun legislation.

The House is now endorsing proposals to ban bump stocks, raise the minimum age to 21 for buying assault style weapons and accessories, and create state licensing of gun dealers.

"This bill is a small step," said Ammons. "I don't believe it's going to stop all the incidents of gun violence across the state of Illinois but it certainly will go a long way to track who is doing what with those guns."

Clive Courty, owner of Gun Fun Firearms in Quincy, thinks these proposals will hold zero weight when it comes to bad people getting their hands on guns.

"Criminals do not follow laws, that's why they're criminals," said Courty. "When you have mentally ill criminals with violent tendencies, they're going to find a way to commit these acts no matter what kind of laws are passed down."

Quincy mom Ashlie Peters thinks the key to stopping mass shootings lies in stricter background checks.

"One big step in the right direction would be changing things from mostly a paper system to changing it to a completely electronic system that is shared in between states," said Peters. "The current system seems really outdated in the way background checks are processed but I think it's a hard nut to crack because they're so many different facets of it."

The bump-stock ban and higher age for assault-style gun sales still need Senate approval, but lawmakers expect quick action.