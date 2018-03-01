Wednesday's Area Scores - February 28

Clark County held off Bowling Green to advance to the Class 3 quarterfinals.

**High School Basketball, Girls**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 3 Sectional*

Bowling Green: 42

5) Clark County: 49

Lady Indians: (27-1)

-- Clark County vs. Lutheran North (Saturday, 1 p.m. at Warrenton)



*Class 2 Sectional*

South Shelby: 44

New Haven: 55

Lady Birds: finish 20-9





**High School Basketball, Boys**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 3 Sectional*

Christian: 47

Monroe City: 30

Panthers: finish 24-5



*Class 2 Sectional*

Elsberry: 39

Van-Far: 61

Indians: (26-3)

-- Van-Far vs. Milan (Saturday, 2:45 p.m. at Moberly)



(IHSA)

*Class 1A Abingdon-Avon Sectional Semifinals*

Peoria Quest: 83

5) Payson: 61

-- Brown County vs. Quest (Friday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 1A North Greene Sectional Semifinals*

West Central: 41

Okawville: 45

Derek Montgomery: 19 pts



*Class 4A Quincy Regional Semifinals*

Alton: 62

Chatham-Glenwood: 45

-- Quincy High vs. Alton (Friday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 2A Farmington Sectional Semifinals*

Williamsville: 43

Dee-Mack: 54

-- West Hancock vs. Dee-Mack (Friday, 7 p.m.)





**College Basketball**



(WOMEN)

Lewis & Clark: 66

John Wood: 73

Madelyn Hyer: 14 pts, 7 assists, 6 rebs

Blazers: (14-15, 6-3)



Southwestern CC: 56

Southeastern CC: 73

Makenzie Pezley: 18 pts

Blackhawks: (20-9)



(MEN)

Illinois Central: 68

John Wood: 76

Cory Miller: 18 pts

Blazers: (19-10, 7-2)