Wednesday's Area Scores - February 28

**High School Basketball, Girls**
(MSHSAA)
*Class 3 Sectional*
Bowling Green: 42
5) Clark County: 49
Lady Indians: (27-1)
-- Clark County vs. Lutheran North (Saturday, 1 p.m. at Warrenton)
*Class 2 Sectional*
South Shelby: 44
New Haven: 55
Lady Birds: finish 20-9
**High School Basketball, Boys**
(MSHSAA)
*Class 3 Sectional*
Christian: 47
Monroe City: 30
Panthers: finish 24-5
*Class 2 Sectional*
Elsberry: 39
Van-Far: 61
Indians: (26-3)
-- Van-Far vs. Milan (Saturday, 2:45 p.m. at Moberly)
(IHSA)
*Class 1A Abingdon-Avon Sectional Semifinals*
Peoria Quest: 83
5) Payson: 61
-- Brown County vs. Quest (Friday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 1A North Greene Sectional Semifinals*
West Central: 41
Okawville: 45
Derek Montgomery: 19 pts
*Class 4A Quincy Regional Semifinals*
Alton: 62
Chatham-Glenwood: 45
-- Quincy High vs. Alton (Friday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 2A Farmington Sectional Semifinals*
Williamsville: 43
Dee-Mack: 54
-- West Hancock vs. Dee-Mack (Friday, 7 p.m.)
**College Basketball**
(WOMEN)
Lewis & Clark: 66
John Wood: 73
Madelyn Hyer: 14 pts, 7 assists, 6 rebs
Blazers: (14-15, 6-3)
Southwestern CC: 56
Southeastern CC: 73
Makenzie Pezley: 18 pts
Blackhawks: (20-9)
(MEN)
Illinois Central: 68
John Wood: 76
Cory Miller: 18 pts
Blazers: (19-10, 7-2)
