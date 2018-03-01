Doctor weigh in on working out while sick

Many people question is the best way to fight a cold or fever is through exercise, or "sweating it out" ? A local doctor thinks it is a bad idea.

If you workout while sick, you are using energy that could be used toward getting better. The earlier stage of the illness when you do not feel well is a critical time to whether your body is going to be able to overcome, according to Dr. Shawn Halcomb of Quincy Family Medicine.

"A lot of times when you exercise when you are sick, you can extend the time that you are sick," she said.

Once you start feeling better Dr. Halcomb recommends easing back into your normal workout team.

"You can start to add very slow very easy, exercise back into your routine," she said "I certainly wouldn't jump back into what you were doing."

The Quincy Salvation Army Kroc Center provides sanitation wipe stations inside the gym area to help prevent the spread of germs.

"A lot of people come here regardless of their health condition, but we want to make sure that we're advocating for cleanliness," Assistant Marketing Director Adam Duesterhaus.