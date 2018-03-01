Payson woman wins JWCC/WGEM Career Makeover

This year's John Wood Community College Foundation/WGEM Career Makeover contest winner was announced Thursday morning.



Out of more than 70 applicants, Kathy Flesner of Payson, Illinois won free tuition to John Wood Community College, fees, and books.



Soon after high school, Flesner was married and started managing the office for her husband's business. Flesner has spent the last 30 years raising six kids and putting them through school.



Flesner's youngest child graduates from high school in May and she said this is the perfect time for her to go back to school.



"I always told them that was my biggest mistake I ever made was not going," Flesner said. "I always told them they had to at least get an associate's degree and it was the biggest mistake I ever made. Now that Cameron is graduating I get my turn!"

Flesner wants to earn her degree in business to improve her skills and possibly find work outside the home.



She hopes to start classes at John Wood in the summer.

