Two Keokuk residents arrested on drug charges

Two Keokuk, Iowa, residents were arrested on drug charges Wednesday, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.

A news release stated Joseph Allen Akers, 34, and Carol Jane Feikert, were arrested on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. The arrest took place in the 200 block of North 14th Street.

The release stated Akers was charged with the following:

Delivery of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, a class B felony with an enhancement.

Delivery of fewer than five grams of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a public park, second or subsequent offense, a class C felony with enhancements.

Maintaining a drug house, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and marijuana), a serious misdemeanor.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

If convicted of all charges, Akers could face up to 124 years and 30 days in a state correctional facility, according to the release.

The release stated Feikert was charged with aiding and abetting the delivery of methamphetamine in excess of five grams second or subsequent offense, a class B felony with an enhancement. It stated if Feikert is convicted, she could face up to 75 years in a state correctional facility.

The arrests were a result of an investigation between the Lee County Narcotics Task Force. A search warrant was issued and resulted in the discovery of items that support the charges, according to the release.

The Lee County Narcotics Task Force was assisted by the Lee County Attorney’s Office, Keokuk Police Department, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the 8th Judicial District of Probation and Parole in this investigation.