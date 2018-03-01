Quincy man sentenced after attempted murder conviction - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy man sentenced after attempted murder conviction

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Quincy man was sentenced Thursday to prison time for attempted murder, according to court records.

Records stated Dwayne Brandon was sentenced to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Brandon was found guilty by a jury in January for attempted murder. Brandon was arrested in October of last year after police were called to an apartment where they found a woman on the porch with stab wounds.

During the trial, jurors were presented with a video statement from the victim, Tiwana Norris, in which she described how her husband stabbed her with a knife in the back of her neck and shoulder.

