Quincy man sentenced after attempted murder conviction

A Quincy man was sentenced Thursday to prison time for attempted murder, according to court records.More >>
Two Keokuk, Iowa, residents were arrested on drug charges Wednesday, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.More >>
Palmyra Chief of Police Eddie Bogue and Palmyra R-1 Superintendent Kirt Malone released more information Tuesday morning regarding a threat that led to increased security at the district Tuesday.More >>
Two people were arrested following a burglary investigation, according to the Adams County Sheriffs Office.More >>
Palmyra schools will have an increased police presence Tuesday after the school received a threat, according to the superintendent.More >>
A crash involving a semi and and an SUV shut down traffic Monday morning.More >>
A truck crashed into utility poles and caused power outages to some businesses in Hannibal Sunday morning.More >>
The City of Quincy filed a new response this week to a federal lawsuit brought on by former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace and his family.More >>
Did you miss the recent Dateline episode featuring the Curtis Lovelace case?More >>
The Monroe City Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 13-year-old girl.More >>
