Dow falls nearly 600 points

NBC News reports the Dow dropped nearly 600 points Thursday in mid-afternoon trading.

This after President Donald Trump said Thursday that the administration would slap tariffs of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on imported aluminum.

"The speaker is hoping the president will consider the unintended consequences of this idea and look at other approaches before moving forward," said a spokesman for the House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Trump has always been vocal about his plan to implement more fair trade policies. One of his Tweets Thursday reflected that:

"Our Steel and Aluminum industries (and many others) have been decimated by decades of unfair trade and bad policy with countries from around the world. We must not let our country, companies and workers be taken advantage of any longer. We want free, fair and SMART TRADE!"

Experts on both the right and left expressed concern that the tariffs would have unintended consequences that would result in damage to the very companies Trump was trying to help.

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt said "My advice was...that you've gotta be careful here, you get into a tariff war."

Utah Senator Mike Lee said "While I am sympathetic to the issues facing domestic steel manufacturers, there must be a better way to address the steel industries concerns, and I hope Congress and the executive branch can identify an alternative solution before these tariffs are finalized next week."

Investors will be keeping an eye on U.S. trade partners for reactions.