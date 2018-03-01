Dow falls nearly 600 points

Significant gun control legislation is moving through the Illinois General Assembly.More >>
Around 1,400 students in Quincy Public Schools came to school this year without having their state mandated immunizations, and that's a number the district is hoping to cut back on.More >>
Quincy Public Schools has seen a drop in the district's truancy rate. Superintendent Roy Webb said on Wednesday that compared to last year, less students are skipping school.More >>
If you are looking to boost your application for jobs by passing the GED, a local college is offering some help free of charge.More >>
After months of discussion and training, changes are finally being made to ambulance service in McDonough County.More >>
The city of West Point will make improvements to its waste water treatment plant next year.More >>
The city of Keokuk is meeting Wednesday to set goals on future projects.More >>
The YMCA in Fort Madison is running the city pool this summer.More >>
A popular park in Macomb could soon be expanding. Officials with the Macomb Park District said they are moving forward with negotiations with a local farmer to buy property adjacent to Veterans Park.More >>
Quincy's Washington School physical education teacher Nik Broekemeier was awarded February's WGEM Golden Apple Award.More >>
