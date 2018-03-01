Yard waste collection services returning to Quincy

With warmer weather here, yard waste collection is about to resume in Quincy.

This is video from last year's Quincy Waste Collection services, which start back up March 19. Quincy Central Services said Evans Recycling will collect yard waste that's in cans with a two inch stripe that's a different color from the can or you can put yard waste on the curb in bio-degradable paper bags.

"We definitely don't want it just put out in the street, because it will plug the sewers," said John Schafer with Central Services. "We want people to be conscience of that kind of thing. Clean it up and put it in the bags. As long as you pay for the bags, it's free service to pick it up."

John Schafer said you can purchase yard waste bags at local stores. Make sure you put yard waste on the curb the same day your trash is collected.