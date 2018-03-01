Boil order issued for some central Quincy residents - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Boil order issued for some central Quincy residents

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Connect
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A boil order was issued for some Quincy resident Thursday afternoon, according to city officials.

The boil order was for the following locations:

  • 23rd Street, Jefferson to Madison
  • 24th Street, Washington Street to Monroe Street
  • Jefferson Street 22nd to 24th 
  • Madison Street, 23rd to 24th
  • 2414 to 2512 Monroe

The boil order is due to repair of a leaking water valve which required an interruption of water serviceThursday until 6 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.