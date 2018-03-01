Boil order issued for some central Quincy residents

A boil order was issued for some Quincy resident Thursday afternoon, according to city officials.

The boil order was for the following locations:

23rd Street, Jefferson to Madison

24th Street, Washington Street to Monroe Street

Jefferson Street 22nd to 24th

Madison Street, 23rd to 24th

2414 to 2512 Monroe

The boil order is due to repair of a leaking water valve which required an interruption of water serviceThursday until 6 p.m.