Big changes coming to a local park

Wetlands will be developed throughout the park bringing more wildlife to the area.

Bob Bangert will be getting a new look over the next several years.

You will start to see big changes to Bob Bangert Park this spring.

The Quincy Parks District and Mississippi Valley Hunters and Fisherman Association announced their redevelopment plan for the park on Thursday. They planted the first tree kicking off the project.

"We're going to be planting a lot of different varieties of plants down here, from a prairie area to an area that's forested with trees that actually produce some food for the wildlife," said Glenn Sanders the MVHFA President. "Right now the variety of trees that we got down here there's no food for the wildlife being produced, so we're going to correct that. "

They will develop three different types of wetlands providing educational opportunities and the chance for the public to interact with different types of wildlife.

"One of them may be designed more for drawing ducks another one will be more line with shorebirds and there will be an area that we are going to set aside just for the public to be able to feed the waterfowl, feed the ducks and the geese, and actually interact with them up close," said Sanders.

Sanders said no tax dollars will be used on the project. He said the plan is to have the wetlands operational in about two years.