Great River Honor Flight gets donation - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Great River Honor Flight gets donation

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Great River Honor Flight received a donation from local businesses Thursday.

The two local Hy-Vee stores partnered with Pepsi to donate $700 to the Great River Honor Flight. Barry Cheyne,  a Great River Honor Flight board member says this donation will help send two veterans to Washington D.C.

The first Great River Honor Flight of the year will be on April 14th.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.