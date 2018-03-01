Missouri looking into drug take back program

The plan is in response to the opioid crisis.

Gilmore said many patients ask about disposing of old medicine.

A Missouri drug take back program is being looked at.

To help fight the opioid epidemic, Missouri lawmakers are looking at creating a statewide drug take back program.

Currently, pharmacists tell patients to to get rid of their old pills by crushing them, mixing them with things like coffee grounds, then storing them in a sealed container.

Pharmacist Greg Gilmore said he often sees customers at Grand Pharmacy looking to get rid of old prescriptions.

"Either they'll have leftover medications that they're not taking anymore, or they'll have loved ones who have passed away and have left medicine that they're taking." Gilmore said.

Unlike Illinois, and Iowa, Missouri pharmacies can't legally have drop off boxes.

New legislation could change that, giving residents a place to drop off old medicine.

"A lot of the other medications are just maintenance medications for blood pressure, diabetes, that might be sitting around, but the opioid crisis has really led people to realize how many medications go unused." Gilmore said.

That unused medicine is something Canton Police Chief Ryan Crandell said can lead to problems.



"Kids today, all they have to do is open up Mom, and Dads, and Grandma, and Grandpas, medicine cabinet, and they've got something there for free, and so if we can take that aspect out of it, that's just one less problem we have to worry about." Crandell said.

Chief Crandell said he supports a drug take back program in Missouri, including drop off locations at his own Police Department.

He added that security needs to be looked at.

"It would have to be an evidence controlled box, controlled by an evidence officer, with limited access." Crandell said.

There are two bills supporting the drug take back program. While they've passed both the house and the senate, each opposing chamber must vote on the bills before they land on the governors desk.

Here are maps of Illinois drop off locations, as well as Iowa drop off locations.