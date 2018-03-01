Driver, passenger injured when stuck gas pedal leads to crash

A teenage driver was hurt and his 21-year-old passenger was airlifted with life-threatening injuries after Hancock County deputies the truck they were in crashed after the gas pedal was stuck.



Deputies say it happened around noon near the intersection of East Main Street and South Charles Street in Plymouth, Illinois.



Deputies say they found a Ford F-150 truck on its driver's side. They say the driver, Bradley Walker, 18, of Plymouth was heading northbound on South Charles Street from East Hancock Street when he pushed the accelerator down and it caught the rigid floor mat, causing the pedal to stick.



Deputies say the pickup continued to accelerate at a high rate of speed and the passenger, Dylan Walker, 21, of Plymouth, Illinois jumped out of the truck while it was moving and it hit the pavement. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says Dylan sustained life threatening injuries and was transported by Air Evac to Springfield, Illinois.



The pickup went through the intersection of East Main Street and South Charles Street, deputies say, lost control, went into a skid and then rolled on its side. It ended up 150 feet from the intersection. Bradley Walker sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Illinois. Deputies say Bradley was cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.