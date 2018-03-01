Mom concerned after school bus drops son at wrong stop

Zykel Miller says he was forced to walk home after a substitute bus driver missed his bus stop.

A Quincy mom is upset after she said a school bus driver dropped her son off on the side of a busy Quincy highway.

Marietta Hawkins-Miller says the bus driver missed her son, Zykel's, bus stop at the corner of Kochs Lane and West Bluff Court Monday afternoon.

Instead of turning around and taking him back, Zykel says the bus driver gave him two options.

"He said get off or wait until we get to the bus barn," said Zykel.

Zykel got off at the next stop, at a mobile home park near Highway 24 and 5th Street.

"I felt confused and worried, like what am I going to do?" said Zykel.

Zykel was about to take the half a mile walk home alongside Highway 24, but was stopped by another mom who offered to take him home.

Marietta says she's still trying to wrap her mind around what happened.

"I don't really know more than what they tell me," said Marietta. "They said 'give me time, give us time' but had my son get hit on Highway 24 we wouldn't have had time. We would've been at someone's funeral this weekend."

Marietta says she now feels unsettled.

"We expect the adults that we give our children to in the morning all the way to the end of the day to protect our kids," said Marietta. "There's no excuse for this type of situation to ever happen."

Marietta says she asked the district to see the video from the school bus camera. She says she was initially told no, but QPS Superintendent Roy Webb says he's agreed to let her see that footage. When she does, Webb claims it'll clear up a lot of her concerns.

WGEM reached out to officials at QPS about this. Superintendent Roy Webb declined our request for an on-camera interview, saying it was a lose-lose situation for him. He did say that he stands behind the bus driver and he thinks the correct protocol was followed.