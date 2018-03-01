Canton residents learn survey results - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Canton residents learn survey results

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -

A local town is looking to its citizens for ways to improve their quality of life.

147 Canton, Missouri residents responded in a survey taken by NECAC.

While the majority of responses said they enjoy their town, and would recommend it to their friends, there were some areas of improvement they'd like to see.

"We need higher quality roads." Mayor Jarrod Phillips said. "We need to increase our walkability. We need better sidewalks in our community. We've devoted a good amount of funding to our parks. There's still some improvements to be done there."

Mayor Phillips also said he would like to establish committees of community members focusing public safety, housing, and infrastructure.

