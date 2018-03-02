Clark County hopes to flip script in quarterfinals

(WGEM) -- Minutes after Clark County secured a sectional victory over Bowling Green on Wednesday night Lady Indians head coach John Weaver was informed of his team's quarterfinal opponent and it was exactly the team he expected: Lutheran North.



The two squared off in last season's Elite Eight and the Lady Indians' season came to an end in a 12 point loss.



On Saturday, they get a chance at revenge.



But you won't find Clark County worried about the past.



"We really don't have a preference who we play. It's going to be a physical game, probably the most taxing game we've played all season against a very good team," Weaver said.



"If you want to go to the state tournament that's the way that it should be. Our girls will be up to the challenge. We'll probably be the underdog for once this year."



Senior guard Carissa Bevans says her team has to play within themselves to have success.



"I just think that we really need to execute our offense and we really need to be hitting shots, because we haven't been doing that recently," Bevans explained.



"I think if we do that we can kind of open up the inside, too."



Clark County and Lutheran North go head to head at 1 p.m. at Moberly Area Community College.



The winner advances to next weekend's state tournament semifinals in Springfield.