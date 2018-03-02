Brown County on a Quest for Super-Sectional berth

(WGEM) -- It's not the matchup most of the area hoped for.



Peoria Quest put an end to that to with Wednesday night's 22 point win over Payson.



Now Brown County will attempt to take a bite out of the Gators in Friday's sectional championship.



No matter the opponent the Hornets were anticipating an up and down affair and they realize limiting their turnovers will be critical.



"They want to play fast pace and they want to get up and press you. We're going to have to take care of the ball, we're going to have to get back on defense, fight their pressure with our own pressure, and hopefully get the job done," Hornets head coach Jared Hoots explained.



"With these guys playing the way they are to me it doesn't really matter who it is, because they're going to come out ready to play, (and) have that belief that they're going to win."



Senior guard Darian Drake says Brown County is eager to put their skills to the test.



"At this stage every game is good," Drake said. "We're excited. We can't be any happier than we are but we definitely want to keep winning."



Brown County and Quest match wits at 7 p.m. in Abingdon. The winner advances to Tuesday's Jacksonville Super-Sectional.