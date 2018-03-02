West Hancock eyes sectional title in Farmington

(WGEM) -- They have size, talent, and a great coach.



It's a recipe for disaster when it comes to opponents of West Hancock boys basketball.



Suddenly, the Titans are two wins away from advancing to the Final Four after beating Quincy Notre Dame by three points in Tuesday's sectional semifinals.



Reno Pinkston's squad has a shot at capturing a sectional championship Friday against Dee-Mack and the Titans are far from ready to hang up their uniforms.



In fact, they are as comfortable as they have been all season despite the heightened stakes.



"I told our kids that sectional basketball is about as good as it gets," Pinkston said.



"It's the last venue that you're in a high school gym. People are right on top of you and you've got guys out there playing for their careers."



Sophomore guard Drake Hammel says the Titans are taking Pinkston's message to heart.



"The fans went crazy every time you hit a shot," Hammel said of Tuesday's affair.



"We haven't seen anything like that all season and it was just a boost for us when our fans are like that."



A spot in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional is on the line Friday night, back in Farmington.



Tip-off between West Hancock and Dee-Mack, who's coached by former Illini West head coach John Hughs, is set for 7 p.m.