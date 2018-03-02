Central Michigan University on lockdown after shooting

Two people have died in a shooting in Campbell Hall on the campus of Central Michigan University Friday, according to NBC News. Neither of the victims were students.

Police have identified 19-year-old James Eric Dais as a "person of interest".

A domestic dispute may have sparked the attack, according to investigators.

Central Michigan University was put on lockdown following a shooting that happened around 8:30 a.m. on the fourth floor of a dorm.

The City of Mount Pleasant issued a preliminary description of the suspect over Twitter, "The suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is approx. 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him."

NBC News reported that the suspect was not in custody.