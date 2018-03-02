Central Michigan University on lockdown after shooting - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Central Michigan University on lockdown after shooting

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Connect

Two people have died in a shooting in Campbell Hall on the campus of Central Michigan University Friday, according to NBC News. Neither of the victims were students.

Police have identified 19-year-old James Eric Dais as a "person of interest".

A domestic dispute may have sparked the attack, according to investigators. 

Central Michigan University was put on lockdown following a shooting that happened around 8:30 a.m. on the fourth floor of a dorm.

The City of Mount Pleasant issued a preliminary description of the suspect over Twitter, "The suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is approx. 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him."

NBC News reported that the suspect was not in custody.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.