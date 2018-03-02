Illinois Democratic Gubernatorial Debate on WGEM - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Illinois Democratic Gubernatorial Debate on WGEM

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Illinois Democratic gubernatorial candidates will be participating in an hour-long, commercial free debate Sunday.

Six Democratic candidates will participate:

  • Daniel Biss
  • Bob Daiber
  • Tio Hardiman
  • Chris Kennedy
  • Robert Marshall
  • J.B. Pritzker

The debate will air on WGEM-TV and WGEM-FM 105.1 Sunday, March 4th at 10 a.m.

