Rauner appoints Veterans Home Project Manager to tackle health crisis

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner today appointed Marine Veteran Mike Hoffman to lead the next phase of the state's response to the Legionnaires health crisis at the Quincy Veterans Home.

A news release from the governor's office stated the goal in appointing Hoffman to the team was to give agency directors and staff in the health and veterans departments a single point of coordination for their Quincy focused plans and activities.

The release stated Hoffman spent over 15 years on active duty as a Marine Corps infantry officer. It stated Hoffman served in Iraq and Afghanistan, and was awarded two Bronze Star Medals, one for valor in combat. He had been acting head of CMS since January, 2016. His appointment was effective immediately.

“Our response at the Quincy Veterans Home involves multiple state agencies, medical and epidemiological experts inside and outside state government, facilities and engineering experts, local government, elected officials, federal government and more,” Rauner said. “The recent series of highly unusual winter disease episodes and the growing long-range complexities call for a center of operational control. Mike Hoffman is a problem solver. His project management skills and knowledge of the many agencies involved will bring together the people, resources, and ideas that are needed to best serve our veterans.”

The release stated Rauner promoted CMS Chief Operating Officer Tim McDevitt to succeed Hoffman. It stated McDevitt previously held positions with the state as Deputy Director of Government Transformation and as Acting Director of the Illinois Lottery.

