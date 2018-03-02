Hy-Vee Partners with Great American Milk Drive

Hy-Vee announced Friday morning it's partnering with the Great American Milk Drive this month to deliver much-needed milk to local food banks.

Every Hy-Vee store will offer customers at checkout the chance to donate $2 toward the purchase of a half-gallon or $4 toward the purchase of a gallon.

Last year, customer donations supplied over 120,000 gallons of milk in just two weeks.

Hy-Vee Customer Service Director Jim Marshall said he is excited to help local families get an item they don't often receive.

"People are buying canned goods. They're buying mac-and-cheese, but nobody wants to get milk because it has to be at a certain temperature," Marshall said. "With the dairy departments and refrigerated trucks, it's a more safe and efficient way to deliver to the food banks."

All money donated will be sent to Springfield, Illinois and trickle down to local food pantries associated with Central Illinois Food Bank.