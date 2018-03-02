Reports say the flu season is winding down

It's been an active and widespread flu season, but the CDC is said the worst is over.

The Adams County Health Department said the number of flu cases is on the way down and hopes it continues. They said at the beginning of the season there were high numbers of influenza A cases and recently there have been more cases of influenza B. Health officials said the decline is from several different reasons.

"Part of it will be because so many have been impacted by it already and have built the immunity to it," said Jon Campos the Adams County Infectious Disease Supervisor. "It could also be the weather warming and people are going outside more and not being cramped in with others."

Jon Campos said the season is still currently active and it's important to wash your hands, cover your mouth when you cough and sneeze, and to stay home when you don't feel well.