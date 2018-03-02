47th Annual Democrat Days underway in Hannibal

Democrats from all over Missouri are traveling to Hannibal this weekend for the 47th Annual Democrat Days.

The two-day event kicked off Friday with an early bird party at the Hannibal Inn, featuring music and food.

Officials say they've sold more tickets this year than previous years as people are wanting to learn more and become more involved in the Democratic Party.

"You get the chance to meet different people, especially in the local races," said Josh Ketsenburg, President for the Ralls County Democratic Club. "A lot of Democrats come out and tell you who they are. You get to meet the candidates running for office and you get to meet them more on a personal level then you would just seeing them on the news."

Saturday's featured speakers include Missouri Democratic Party Chair Stephen Webber and US Senator Claire McCaskill.

Here's a rundown of the weekend's events:

Missouri Democrat Days kicks off at 2 p.m. Friday with an early-bird party near the pool area at the Hannibal Inn. Music will be performed by Mike Moore. A fish fry begins at 6 p.m., and The Cheeseburgers will perform from 9 to 11 p.m.

On Saturday, coffee will be served at 7:30 a.m., with brunch at 10 a.m., followed by the Youth Leadership Forum. Claire Salzman will present a workshop on social media training from 1 to 2 p.m. There will be a benefit auction at 3 p.m.

The banquet will be at 7 p.m. Rock-N-Roll Revival will perform after the banquet until midnight.

Tickets for the entire weekend are $45 and may be bought at the registration booth.