A new restaurant opening in the Tri-States

Posted:
Native Grill & Wings will be opening on March 5.
The restaurant said you can choose from over 20 different award wining wing flavors.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

An Arizona-based restaurant chain will open on Quincy's Riverfront next week.

Native Grill and Wings will replace the Titled Kilt on 138 N. Front St. The company has more than 30 locations nationwide, but this is the first one in Illinois.
It's billed as a family-friendly sports grill that will serve chicken wings, pizza, burgers, and more.

"The Tri-State area needed a great family friendly sports bar with great food and atmosphere," said Heather Balzer the general manager.

Friday was their soft open to make sure they're ready for when they officially open Monday, March 5.The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight.

