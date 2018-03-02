Local students participate in National Read Across America Day

Students across Quincy took part of National Read Across America Day celebrating Dr. Seuss' Birthday.

2nd and 3rd grade students from Berrian Elementary School turned their hallway into the "Sneetch Beach" from one of Dr. Seuss' books. They covered the floor with beach towels and brought out their book boxes to read. One of their teachers said they have been preparing for this day for the past two weeks.

"The fun words, the creative characters that he makes up, all of his non-sense words that he makes up, all of those grab the interest of the kid," said John Vahlkamp a teacher from Berrian. "It keeps them hooked into the to where their actually enjoying it, whether they are reading it themselves, or being read to."

Vahlkamp said their next author they will be studying is Chris Van Allsburg, who wrote 'Jumanji.'