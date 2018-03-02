Friday was the first day of the 4th Annual Tri-State Super Pull.

Competitors from all over the country brought their converted lawnmowers to compete in a smaller version of the tractor pull.

Gable Hodge is a competitor from Ohio says their sport is not something many people know about.

"When I talk about it, everybody that I know is like wait what are you talking about? I describe it and they still have no idea. It's big enough where some people know about it but then other people say it's really interesting," said Hodge.

They will compete all day Saturday as well starting at 9 a.m. It is a free event located at the Hwy 24 and Hwy 36 interchange west of Hannibal.