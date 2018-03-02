Eugene Field Elementary hosts leadership day

Eugene Field Elementary School spent part of Friday recognizing leadership in its students, and how they use it in the classroom and beyond.

The school hosted Leadership Day. Students participated in skits, songs, and classroom activities showing what they've learned from Franklin Covey's "7 Habits of Happy Kids".

Principal Meghan Karr said the school, which is in it's second year of lighthouse recognition, an award dealing with academic growth, continues to look for ways to implement the 7 Habits.

"We really believe it's a driving force for our students." Karr said. "If you can live that life it's going to put your priorities in place, and really pay off, not just in the academic areas but areas of citizenship as well."

Karr says the school plans on continuing to implement the 7 Habits not only with its students, but by reaching out to their families as well.