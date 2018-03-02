State leaders discuss economic development in Missouri - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

State leaders discuss economic development in Missouri

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Economic development was discussed on Friday. Economic development was discussed on Friday.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Economic development in northeast Missouri was the big topic of discussion in Hannibal Friday afternoon.

Rob Dixon, The Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development, and Representative Craig Redmon spoke at Hannibal Regional Hospital. 

Both said adding more jobs and opportunities in Missouri is a goal, after 30,000 more jobs were added this year.

"We're going to continue on that trend." Dixon said. "Really continuing to serve the needs of the private sector, continuing to serve the needs of people who are looking for jobs. Workforce training is a big part of what we talked about today."

Both added that after hearing from residents today, they plan on taking ideas back to Jefferson city to help boost economic development in the area.

"When people come up here and they see our infrastructures good, we have the river, we have rail, we have highways, and we have those people out there willing to work." Redmon said. "So when they see that, hopefully they'll see the need to come up here."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.