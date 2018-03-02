State leaders discuss economic development in Missouri

Economic development in northeast Missouri was the big topic of discussion in Hannibal Friday afternoon.

Rob Dixon, The Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development, and Representative Craig Redmon spoke at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Both said adding more jobs and opportunities in Missouri is a goal, after 30,000 more jobs were added this year.

"We're going to continue on that trend." Dixon said. "Really continuing to serve the needs of the private sector, continuing to serve the needs of people who are looking for jobs. Workforce training is a big part of what we talked about today."

Both added that after hearing from residents today, they plan on taking ideas back to Jefferson city to help boost economic development in the area.

"When people come up here and they see our infrastructures good, we have the river, we have rail, we have highways, and we have those people out there willing to work." Redmon said. "So when they see that, hopefully they'll see the need to come up here."