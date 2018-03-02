QPS approves early release for seniors

Seniors will get out of school six days early.

Quincy Senior High School has a new schedule plan for its senior students.

The QPS school board has approved a measure allowing seniors to leave school six days early.

That adds up to the three days of final exams, and three other days.

Superintendent Roy Webb said the practice rewards students who have finished on a high note academically, and it also allows students to stay if they need extra time.

"Those kids that need a little time to catch up, or they're missing a credit it gives them an opportunity to concentrate on that, so they'll be able to walk across graduation will all their credits." Webb said.

Webb added that the new schedule for seniors will go into effect immediately, which will affect this year's graduating class.