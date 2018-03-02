WGEM Home & Living Show underway

A busy first night for the kickoff of the WGEM Home & Living Show.

Over a 4-hour period Friday night, dozens of people showed up at the Oakley Lindsey center in downtown Quincy. It's the event's 41st year, with nearly 100 vendors on hand, like interior design and plumbing and roofing companies-- all with products and ideas for your spring home improvement projects.

"We really just wanted to reach out and meet new people and explore new opportunities for doing work for people we may have not met before," said Twaddle Plumbing Owner Clint Twaddle.

The WGEM Home & Living show continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

