Hannibal parents rally together to discuss safety in schools

Hannibal parents, teachers and students got together Friday night to discuss conceal carry, student counseling and other topics.

Hannibal parents, teachers and students met Friday night to discuss conceal carry, student counseling and other topics. It's part of a push for more school safety in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting that killed 17 people.

Hannibal mom Stacy Robertson organized the meeting to try and streamline ideas on how to keep Hannibal schools safe.

"Everybody thinks that it's not going to happen to them and more and more we're seeing it happening," said Robertson.

One of the topics discussed was bringing in more school resource officers.

"Hiring retired military, retired policeman for more security," said Hannibal parent Chris Hull. "The teachers need to be teachers. The administrators need to be administrating, they should not have to worry about security."

Some parents thought about an increased focus on the mental health of students.

"There's only so many counselors at the school," said Robertson. "When you have a large school it is hard to meet the needs of those kids so more counselors is a huge step."

Melissa Cogdal is a Hannibal mom and is also the 3rd ward city council member.

Cogdal supports school safety but also has questions about funding.

"You have to put your money where your mouth is and a lot of the times that's where we fall short," said Cogdal.

Superintendent Susan Johnson says safety and the budget is a continuing process .

"Safety is one of those things, we're never done," said Johnson. "So you continue to try and make sure every possible thing is done because we want our kids to come to school and feel safe and we want our parents to feel good about sending their kids to school."

We hear a lot about teachers and faculty preparing for a shooter-type situation. Johnson brought up the idea of training the students as well.

All of the ideas brought up Friday night will continue to be discussed within the school board.