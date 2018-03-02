Friday Sports Extra - March 2 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Friday Sports Extra - March 2

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Quincy High School defeated Alton for its first regional championship since 2009. Quincy High School defeated Alton for its first regional championship since 2009.

**High School Basketball, Boys**

(IHSA)
*Class 4A Quincy Regional Championship*
Alton: 36
6) Quincy High: 57
Jaeden Smith: 19 pts (16 in the second half)
Aaron Shoot: 13 pts
Ben Amos: 11 pts
Blue Devils: (23-4), first regional title since 2009 (40th regional championship won at Blue Devil Gym)
-- Quincy High vs. #2 Belleville West (Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Alton)

*Class 2A Farmington Sectional Championship*
Dee-Mack: 51
2) West Hancock: 47
Drake Hammel: 18 pts
Logan Dorethy: 14 pts
Riley Langford: 12 pts
Dee-Mack: took lead for good with 1.2 seconds left
Titans: finish 29-3

*Class 1A Abingdon-Avon Sectional Championship*
Peoria Quest: 70
Brown County: 56
Hornets: finish 24-7


**College Baseball**

Western Illinois: 0
Evansville: 4

McKendree: 4
Quincy: 6
Aaron Stone: WP, 6 IP, 6 K's
Troy Wehde: 2 HR's


**College Softball**

Quincy: 4
Wisconsin-Parkside: 5
(Game 1)

Quincy: 0
Wisconsin-Parkside: 10
(Game 2)

Culver-Stockton: 0
8) Lindsey Wilson: 2

Culver-Stockton: 2
Lyon: 4


**College Volleyball, Men's**

Quincy: 0
Milwaukee School of Engineering: 3

