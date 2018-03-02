Friday Sports Extra - March 2

Quincy High School defeated Alton for its first regional championship since 2009.

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSA)

*Class 4A Quincy Regional Championship*

Alton: 36

6) Quincy High: 57

Jaeden Smith: 19 pts (16 in the second half)

Aaron Shoot: 13 pts

Ben Amos: 11 pts

Blue Devils: (23-4), first regional title since 2009 (40th regional championship won at Blue Devil Gym)

-- Quincy High vs. #2 Belleville West (Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Alton)



*Class 2A Farmington Sectional Championship*

Dee-Mack: 51

2) West Hancock: 47

Drake Hammel: 18 pts

Logan Dorethy: 14 pts

Riley Langford: 12 pts

Dee-Mack: took lead for good with 1.2 seconds left

Titans: finish 29-3



*Class 1A Abingdon-Avon Sectional Championship*

Peoria Quest: 70

Brown County: 56

Hornets: finish 24-7





**College Baseball**



Western Illinois: 0

Evansville: 4



McKendree: 4

Quincy: 6

Aaron Stone: WP, 6 IP, 6 K's

Troy Wehde: 2 HR's





**College Softball**



Quincy: 4

Wisconsin-Parkside: 5

(Game 1)



Quincy: 0

Wisconsin-Parkside: 10

(Game 2)



Culver-Stockton: 0

8) Lindsey Wilson: 2



Culver-Stockton: 2

Lyon: 4





**College Volleyball, Men's**



Quincy: 0

Milwaukee School of Engineering: 3