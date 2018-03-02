Friday Sports Extra - March 2

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSA)
*Class 4A Quincy Regional Championship*
Alton: 36
6) Quincy High: 57
Jaeden Smith: 19 pts (16 in the second half)
Aaron Shoot: 13 pts
Ben Amos: 11 pts
Blue Devils: (23-4), first regional title since 2009 (40th regional championship won at Blue Devil Gym)
-- Quincy High vs. #2 Belleville West (Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Alton)
*Class 2A Farmington Sectional Championship*
Dee-Mack: 51
2) West Hancock: 47
Drake Hammel: 18 pts
Logan Dorethy: 14 pts
Riley Langford: 12 pts
Dee-Mack: took lead for good with 1.2 seconds left
Titans: finish 29-3
*Class 1A Abingdon-Avon Sectional Championship*
Peoria Quest: 70
Brown County: 56
Hornets: finish 24-7
**College Baseball**
Western Illinois: 0
Evansville: 4
McKendree: 4
Quincy: 6
Aaron Stone: WP, 6 IP, 6 K's
Troy Wehde: 2 HR's
**College Softball**
Quincy: 4
Wisconsin-Parkside: 5
(Game 1)
Quincy: 0
Wisconsin-Parkside: 10
(Game 2)
Culver-Stockton: 0
8) Lindsey Wilson: 2
Culver-Stockton: 2
Lyon: 4
**College Volleyball, Men's**
Quincy: 0
Milwaukee School of Engineering: 3
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.