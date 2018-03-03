Multiple injuries in three vehicle crash in Ralls County

Missouri State Highway Patrol said four people were hurt in a three vehicle crash on U.S. 61 on Friday.

It happened on US 61 at 5th Street in New London.

Troopers said the three cars attempted to cross the highway but one car failed to yield and pulled into the path of another to start a pile up.

A husband and wife from Hannibal suffered the most injuries. Troopers said 84-year-old Betty Moyers had serious injuries and 87-year-old Charles Moyers had moderate injuries.

Both were transported to Blessing Hospital by ambulance.

The others involved in the crash were treated on scene.

New London Police and Fire, Ralls County Sheriff's Office and Ambulance, and Marion County Ambulance assisted on scene.