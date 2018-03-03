State discussing internet improvements for rural residents in Missouri

Internet connection for the Meyers is hit or miss

Meyer and his family still use DSL

Michael Meyer lives just a mile outside of Palmyra, Missouri but still can't access high speed internet.

If you live in a city, getting high speed internet is no problem and there are a lot of options; but, if you live in rural areas, you have to resort to other options that don't work as well.

For Michael Meyer and his family, using the internet can be a frustrating experience.

"When I'm paying my bills, I have to tell everyone to get off the internet so I can download and upload my bills." explained Meyer.

Meyer lives just a mile or so outside of Palmyra, Missouri but doesn't have access to high speed internet.

"You can use DSL but that's 30 year technology. With all of the advances we've had here in the last 30 years, you'd think we'd be in the turn of the century.

Marion County Commissioner Lyndon Bode said its an issue that needs to be addressed

"Just to get people better connected. The future holds better technology so we need to get better technology here in the county." stated Bode.

A plan from Missouri Governor Eric Greitens would invest $45 million into broadband expansion bringing higher speed internet to homes like the Meyer's who say it's long overdue.

Meyer said, "For residential wise, oh my gosh, it would be night and day."

Bode added this will help the county progress forward.

"Our goal would be, if funds become available, to work with the different industries and try and get better communication out here and better broadband out in the county." said Bode.

For Meyer and his family, expanding access would mean his daughter could finally do her homework without interruption

"After dinner, she's ready to do her homework and DSL isn't working or it's not working good, then she's on wait and she's waiting and waiting." said Meyer.