Congressional candidate Deters visits Quincy

Brian Deters made a stop in Quincy Saturday afternoon.

The Quincy native went door to door to talk to voters about the upcoming election.

He is running for U.S. Congress in the 18th district in Illinois.

This is the first time he has run for office and said it's necessary to get involved and talk to people about issues that matter.

"I do think that we have reached a point in our society where we are too divided but we have way much in common and we need to bring out those things." said Deters. "We need to figure out how we can come together."

Deters is looking to replace current congressman and republican Darin Lahood. The Primary election is on March 20th.